SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.89. SurgePays shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 98,478 shares.

SURG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

