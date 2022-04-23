SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $47.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $769.53.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $541.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.63 and its 200 day moving average is $641.38.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 124.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

