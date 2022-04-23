Swapcoinz Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

