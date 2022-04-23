T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,514. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

