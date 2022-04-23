Tadpole Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,008.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00010813 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $988,708.10 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00047840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.66 or 0.07429097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.44 or 1.00092654 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

