Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAIT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

