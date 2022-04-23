Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TAIT opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.