Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.22.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.