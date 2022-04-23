Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
NYSE:TGB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.24.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
