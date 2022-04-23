Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

