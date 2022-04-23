Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) will post sales of $64.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $280.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 621,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $747.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $25.35.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.