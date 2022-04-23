TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTI. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,607,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

