Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. 3,584,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

