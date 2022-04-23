Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.08. 11,968,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,927,949. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,631,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.