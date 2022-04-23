Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.
NYSE:THC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $92.65.
In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.