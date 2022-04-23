Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.