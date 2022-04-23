TERA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.00 (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. TERA has a total market cap of $383,299.45 and approximately $46.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.26 or 0.07406933 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.08 or 0.99736553 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

