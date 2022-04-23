TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $28.94 million and approximately $839.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.73 or 0.07412055 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,813.69 or 0.99874143 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,311,222,361 coins and its circulating supply is 36,310,493,253 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

