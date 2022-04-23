Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.90. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

