Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 8,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $223.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.