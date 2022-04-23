Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 7,322 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $95,489,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. 34,878,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389,199. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

