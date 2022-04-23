Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,457,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

