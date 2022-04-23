Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.51. 735,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

