Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.