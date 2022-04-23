Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,714.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

