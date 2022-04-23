Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.76. 844,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day moving average of $242.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

