Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,517. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.