TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$142.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.35.

TFII opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

