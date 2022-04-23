TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.64.

TFII opened at C$105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$96.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$123.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.91%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

