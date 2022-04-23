The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of AES worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 61,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

