The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$92.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.72.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BNS stock traded down C$1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,145. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

