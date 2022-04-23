The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

Clorox stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $193.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

