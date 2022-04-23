The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €74.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.89 ($70.85).

Shares of SHL opened at €53.30 ($57.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($72.75).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

