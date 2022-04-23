The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€224.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($331.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($317.20) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €242.33 ($260.57).

VOW3 opened at €152.54 ($164.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($263.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

