The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

