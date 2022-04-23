The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Macerich by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

