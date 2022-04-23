The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.74. 156,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marcus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

