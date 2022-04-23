TheStreet Upgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to “B-“

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

