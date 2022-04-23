THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Billion

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00103937 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005050 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

