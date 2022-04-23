ThreeFold Market Cap Achieves $6.24 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $8,924.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

