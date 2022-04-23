Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Buys £20,100 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Katrina Nurse acquired 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,151.44).

LON THRU opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of £46.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.90.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

