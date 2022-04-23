Tigress Financial Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,210.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,213.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,340.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

