Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$774.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

