Titon (LON:TON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 90 ($1.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
Titon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.