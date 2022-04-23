Titon (LON:TON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 90 ($1.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

