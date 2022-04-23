Tixl One Day Trading Volume Tops $78,883.00 (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

