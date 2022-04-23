TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $667,638.20 and $43,189.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,763.15 or 0.99893769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

