Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.05.

TXG stock opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.41. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

