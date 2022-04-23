Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.68.

TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $593,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

