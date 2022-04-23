Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Traeger stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 904,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,410. Traeger has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

