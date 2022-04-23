TriMas Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

