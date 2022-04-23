Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Last October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Triton repurchased 1.1 million shares and an additional 0.7 million shares through Feb 11, 2022. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s top line, mainly due to which its shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 10.9% year over year in 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth. Escalated total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern for the company. Triton's first-quarter performance is likely to reflect some seasonal softness with regard to dry containers. Coronavirus-related woes continue to dent the company's operations.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRTN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. Triton International has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Triton International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

