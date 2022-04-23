Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.