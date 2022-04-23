Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.85.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
