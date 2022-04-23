TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of TBI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.